Wendy Hogarth, who lives in Cwmerfyn, took on a sponsored scoot on her mobility scooter and raised £750 for the Respiratory Unit at Bronglais Hospital.
Wendy rode from Cwmerfyn to Aberystwyth in September 2025 as a thanks for the care she received during her six-week admission on the unit.
Wendy said: “It was a real challenge, as it was the first time I had ever cycled that far. A friend from the village rode alongside me for support, with her husband cycling ahead and my husband behind when we had to use the roads. I was glad to get to the prom on north beach.
“I would like to thank the team on the unit and everyone that supported and donated.”
Paige Denyer, Fundraising Support Officer, said: “What a fantastic fundraiser! Massive thank you to Wendy for taking on this challenge for the Respiratory Unit.
“The generous charitable donations we receive don’t replace NHS funding. Instead, they are used to provide items and activities above and beyond core NHS expenditure, such as more welcoming surroundings for patients, families and staff, and the latest equipment.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to hywelddahealthcharities.nhs.wales.
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