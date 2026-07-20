Plans to convert an Aberystwyth home into a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) have been refused by Ceredigion County Council planners because there are already too many in the town.
A scheme was lodged with council planners for a change of use for 33 Alexandra Road to turn the home into a six bedroom HMO with shared bathroom, kitchen and communal facilities.
The plans were refused after objections from Aberystwyth Town Council, with council planners citing Welsh Government guidance over the effect that a proliferation of HMOs can have on a community.
An officer report said: “The Welsh Government Houses in Multiple Occupation Practice Guidance states that the review found that areas with a high concentration of Houses in Multiple Occupation can experience a range of social, environmental and community impacts.
“These include a weakening of community cohesion due to a more transient population and fewer long-term family households, which can affect the sustainability and balance of local communities.
“Increased demand from landlords may also make it harder for owner-occupiers and first-time buyers to access housing, reducing the stock of family homes.
“The review also identified links between high HMO concentrations and increased anti-social behaviour, noise complaints, burglary and other crime.
“Environmental quality can decline through higher levels of litter, refuse, fly-tipping, property disrepair and the proliferation of letting advertisements.
“In addition, local character may change as more takeaways, discount stores and letting agencies become established.
“Further pressures can arise from increased parking demand and a reduction in community facilities for families and children, including declining school enrolments that place pressure on local schools.”
Council planners, refusing the plan under delegated powers, said that the “proposed change of use at 33 Alexandra Road would result in an excessive concentration of HMOs within Aberystwyth, leading to an imbalance in the composition of the community and the loss of a permanent family dwelling.”
“The proposal would fail to maintain a sustainable and balanced community as Aberystwyth already contains significant concentrations of student accommodation and HMOs in certain areas, and has a higher proportion of Houses in Multiple Occupation than the rest of Ceredigion,” the report said.
“Further HMOs may contribute to a clustering effect, while also reducing the availability of family housing within the town and altering neighbourhood character, leading to damage to social cohesion with higher levels of transient residents and fewer long term households and established families, leading in the long term to communities which are not balanced and self-sustaining.”
Aberystwyth Town Council objected to the plans due to there being a higher proportion of Houses in Multiple Occupation in Aberystwyth than the rest of Ceredigion, while Cllr Alun Williams also objected to the application saying that a conversion to an HMO reduces the quality of town centre accommodation.
Council planners said the proposal “would reduce the availability of family housing within the town, leading to harm to the character of the area and the residential amenities of neighbouring occupiers through increased noise, disturbance, and activity.”
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