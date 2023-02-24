It is high time that bus services are given top priority bypoliticians from all parties who proclaim themselves to be ‘green’ but don’tput the money where it is needed. “As you may be aware Lee Waters MS, theDeputy Minister for Climate Change in the Welsh Government, has madeannouncements that to achieve NetZero carbon emissions by 2050 people should beencouraged to make fewer car journeys. I wholeheartedly agree, but to achievethis target there needs to be a public transport system that is accessible andfit for purpose.” These are the words of our MP Ben Lake in a response to apassenger from Borth who is losing a bus service. So Plaid and Labour ‘get it’but what are they actually doing about it? Our local councillors will claimthey have no money to support bus services but they have spent £600,000 on acarpark in Cardigan, they have allowed free parking in their carparks onSaturdays before Christmas, they have lots of empty office space they couldrent out. And now they have the gall to put our council tax up by a massivepercentage. I call that poor budgeting. What’s Lee Waters’s excuse for notoffering more money? He’ll blame it on the Tories in Westminster and say heneeds a better settlement. And we all know how good the Tories are at spendingour hard-earned taxes. But it’s the blame game I detest. I wish that allelected representatives started to take responsibility for their decisions.They want us to vote for them and promise all sorts of things at election time.I wonder if there are many votes in bus services? They are after all being usedmainly by poorer people, people who cannot drive and/or cannot afford to drive.I have heard people say that they wouldn’t be seen dead on a bus. There is astigma that is attached to being a bus user. We need to tackle that head-on.And that starts with politicians putting money into bus services, expandingservices, not cutting them. It means they provide proper bus shelters with correctinformation. It means at all levels of government, well qualified people areemployed to do these jobs.