Letter to the Editor: I have seen several letters recently with reference to the criticism made regarding the King’s rather arrogant appointment of his son William as Prince of Wales without any thought of prior acceptance by the people of Wales.
To me, admittedly a republican, this sounds very similar to the ‘con’ that Edward I succeeded in perpetrating on his Welsh adversaries making his new born son Prince of Wales as: “that was borne in Wales and could speake never a word of English”.
Although not a football fan to any extent, I could not fail to see coverage of both the Welsh and English contingents in Qatar and the understandable excitement of fans at the coming contests. However, I was left rather lost for suitable words when I saw the current Prince of Wales not only with the English team but obviously supporting them and sharing their excitement. A real snub, not only to the Welsh team, but to the nation of Wales. Is there some form of schizophrenia in royalty?
I am a supporter for us being known as Y Cymry rather than Welsh.
The former means friend or fellow-countryman while the latter stems from the proto-Germanic Wẽalas, meaning stranger. To me it appears that from the colonial undercurrent in some of the letters that we have some of the latter among us.
Rhys Griffiths,
Llandeilo