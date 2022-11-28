Although not a football fan to any extent, I could not fail to see coverage of both the Welsh and English contingents in Qatar and the understandable excitement of fans at the coming contests. However, I was left rather lost for suitable words when I saw the current Prince of Wales not only with the English team but obviously supporting them and sharing their excitement. A real snub, not only to the Welsh team, but to the nation of Wales. Is there some form of schizophrenia in royalty?