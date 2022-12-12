Ceredigion residents and visitors are being advised to be safe and not make unnecessary journeys during the current very cold weather conditions.
Ceredigion County Council said it has been treating its primary road network with salt/grit for some time now, "however, these pre-treated routes remain dangerous, with non-pre-treated routes even more so," the council added.
The cold conditions are forecasted to continue for at least the remainder of this week and beyond.
The council said it "will endeavour to continue to treat its pre-treated routes, and other non-pre-treated routes as resources allow."
Councillor Bryan Davies, Council Leader and Cabinet Member with responsibility for Civil Contingencies, said: “Council staff are working long hours to ensure the county is able to keep moving during the period of very cold weather conditions.
"Be aware that road conditions remain dangerous.
"The public are advised to think about their journey before venturing out and considering if the journey is essential.
"Non-essential journeys may risk you and others.”
Impacts could also be had on services such as waste collection due to the weather, the council warned, with continued winter weather potentially impacting schools aswell.
Visit www.ceredigion.gov.uk for further advice and updates.