Letter to the Editor: R Williams, who accuses A Evans of transphobia (Letters, Cambrian News, 4 January) appears to be ignorant of the many incidents in which men masquerading as women have sexually assaulted vulnerable females.
For example, it was recently reported in The Times that there have been 30 of these assaults on the Bristol Trusts hospital property since 2019.
Although I have every sympathy for the mental anguish that men who yearn to be women may experience, it is a simple fact that they can never become women on account of being born with male chromosomes.
They can never experience menstruation, pregnancy and menopause, even if they undergo castration, have breast implants and take hormone treatment. It should not be a hate crime to state this simple, biological fact.
When someone is in denial of, or emotionally rejects the physical reality of their biological foundation then it must surely be a mental health issue? Maybe there are issues with their father, or a man-hating mother that has led to this conflict and turmoil? I have read studies showing that autism is a factor in many cases.
We appear to be living in Orwellian times in which there’s a deliberate attempt to brainwash us into believing that 2+2=5. Disturbing and chilling.
Nikky Govier,
Tremafon Flats