Work to repair and strengthen one of Wales’ most historic buildings has been completed.
Powys County Council have overseen the repair works on the Grade I listed Old Market Hall building in Llanidloes.
Structural repairs were carried on the historic building which included the use of new technology to strengthen its stability.
The project, which was carried out in three phases, was managed by Doug Hughes Architects with LJV Construction Ltd.
Cllr Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, said: “It was important that these works were carried out to ensure that this iconic building is protected for future generations.
“This was a difficult project given its location and that repair and redecoration works were needed on each elevation of the building.”