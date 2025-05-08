Allwyn’s Director of Commercial Partnerships and Retail Sales, Alison Acquaye-Acford, said: “We’re delighted to see that Trudy is continuing her excellent work in the community by spending her Local Retail Champions prize money on community initiatives. We know she really prioritises her community and this is clear to see from all her work. And not only does she support her community in her own generous and kind-hearted ways, but simply by selling National Lottery tickets, she’s helping to raise around £30 million every week for Good Causes which goes to projects in Trudy’s community and communities across the UK.”