Mid-Wales shopkeeper Trudy Davies has helped organise a VE Day-themed picnic and other community initiatives using some of the £5k prize money she won in National Lottery operator, Allwyn’s, Local Retail Champions awards.
The picnic – which was held on Monday, 5 May, at the Millenium Community Garden in Llanidloes and co-organised with Joy Smout of the Royal British Legion – welcomed members of the Royal British Legion Women’s Section, veterans and the Llanidloes community, and featured bunting, music and decorations.
Trudy - who owns Woosnam and Davies News in Llanidloes – also commissioned VE Day 80th Anniversary pin brooches using the Allwyn prize money, which are being sold to raise money for local veterans and Royal British Legion Industries ‘Tommy’s Club’.
Even before the VE Day activities, Trudy had been busy putting her prize money to good use for the local community by funding a new wooden friendship bench in the town. Located between her shop and the Crown and Anchor pub, the bench is intended to bring the community together as well as mark the legacy of former local publican, Ruby Holmes – who is good friends with Trudy.
Big-hearted and community-minded Trudy was one of 16 regional winners in Allwyn’s 2024 Local Retail Champions awards, which recognised National Lottery retailers who go above and beyond for their communities. Woosnam and Davies News was nominated by its customers for community-focused initiatives, including collecting items that people no longer need and delivering them to charities, enlisting 30 members of the community to knit blankets and hats for the homeless and newborn babies, and supporting local producers by selling local honey and eggs in her shop.
Trudy said: “I have been the secretary of the community garden for 26 years now and it’s lovely that it’s being used for such a great event in the town. The prize money from Allwyn has been such a big help in putting on this event for the community and making our VE Day 80th Anniversary celebrations extra special, as they should be! We’re supporting great causes along the way and there’s been a wonderful atmosphere in our small town because of it.”
Allwyn’s Director of Commercial Partnerships and Retail Sales, Alison Acquaye-Acford, said: “We’re delighted to see that Trudy is continuing her excellent work in the community by spending her Local Retail Champions prize money on community initiatives. We know she really prioritises her community and this is clear to see from all her work. And not only does she support her community in her own generous and kind-hearted ways, but simply by selling National Lottery tickets, she’s helping to raise around £30 million every week for Good Causes which goes to projects in Trudy’s community and communities across the UK.”
The Local Retail Champions initiative is paid for with money from Allwyn’s dedicated Social Value Fund, which is an annual £1 million that the company has committed to using to support operating The National Lottery in an environmentally and socially responsible way.