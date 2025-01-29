The brother of Welsh personality Wynne Evans has pleaded for what he calls a ‘witch hunt’ to stop against his TV and radio presenting sibling.
BBC Radio Wales presenter Wynne who also wears the hat of president of Tenby Male Choir, has said that he is taking "time out" from the Strictly Come Dancing tour, as well as his other public commitments, to prioritise his ‘wellbeing’ - after he apologised for making an "inappropriate and unacceptable" comment.
In a statement, Wynne whose new show ‘All at Sea’ alongside Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page which was partly filmed in Tenby and Saundersfoot has just been screened, said: “I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.
“Apologies to those I won't get to see at the remaining performances and I'm grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me,” he added.
Now his brother Mark Llewelyn Evans has expressed his ‘unwavering support’ for his Carmarthenshire born sibling during what he calls a ‘challenging time’ - and also launched an online petition demanding ‘fair treatment’ by the British Press, after The Mail on Sunday ran the story about Wynne’s remarks on its front page.
He stated that he believes his brother has been ‘unfairly targeted’ and been the subject of ‘unjustified hostility’ by elements of the British press.
Mark shared on social media: “Wynne has a heart of gold and the courage of a lion, paired with a talent that outshines most. His charisma and humour have brought joy to countless people, and his ability to uplift others through his performances is nothing short of extraordinary.
“While Wynne’s comments may have been misjudged, they came from a place of humour—a humour that sometimes leans into clownishness but has always been his way of connecting with the world. We live in a time where sensitivity is heightened, and it is heartbreaking that such talent can be so quickly scrutinized.
“Why was he recorded? Why does a single moment have the power to overshadow years of dedication and joy he has brought to so many?
“It is deeply troubling that such a wonderful person, who lifts spirits through his work, is being targeted in this way.”
Mark also shared that they had also recently endured the loss of their elder brother Huw to cancer, calling it a ‘devastating time for all of us’.
He continued: “Wynne’s heart is heavy, and he needs protection and understanding, not condemnation,” continued Mark, who called upon the BBC to stand by his brother, and to not let a single moment ‘define him’.
“Wynne deserves to shine again, for his gift to the world is too bright to be dimmed. On behalf of our family, I ask for your support to help him weather this storm and return to what he does best: lifting hearts and spirits.
“Please, let compassion and fairness prevail,” added Mark.