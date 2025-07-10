Wales’ Flying Start programme has exceeded expansion targets, the Welsh Government has said, with the next phase expected to reach more than 4,000 additional children nationwide.
Phase 2 of the Welsh Government’s expansion programme, to expand Flying Start childcare for all two-year-olds in Wales, began in April 2023.
Since then, more than 10,000 children have benefitted from Flying Start childcare, exceeding the original target of reaching 9,500 additional children.
The Flying Start expansion programme provides 12.5 hours of free, high-quality childcare each week for eligible two-year-olds.
The Welsh Government has invested an additional £25m this year to support the expansion to reach more families in Wales, and phase 3 is expected to reach more than 4,000 additional children nationwide.
