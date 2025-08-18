Young people aged between 16 – 21 are reminded to sign up for a free mytravelpass to make sure they can take full advantage of the £1 bus fare when the pilot scheme begins on 1 September.
In two weeks’ time single fares will cost just £1 and there will be £3 day tickets available too.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport Ken Skates said: “This scheme will make a real difference to young people across Wales, and will allow them to make journeys at a discounted price.
“I would encourage those who don’t yet have a mytravelpass to apply so they can take full advantage of the scheme.”
