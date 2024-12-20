Round 1: General Knowledge

Pendinas
Who is celebrated by the monument on top of Pen Dinas in Aberystwyth? (Supplied)

1: What is the price of a regular First Class stamp?

2: Amaxophobia is the fear of what?

3: What is the capital of Romania?

4: What river is the setting for The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain?

5: What is the hardest substance in the human body?

6: Khartoum is the capital of what African country?

7: What is the closest star to Earth?

8: What common fruit comes in Barlett and Bosc varieties?

9: What is lighter by volume, petrol or water?

10: What Christian feast celebrates tongues of fire descending on the Apostles?

Trains are not operating through Tywyn at the moment due to restoration work on Barmouth Viaduct so a replacement bus service is in place
How well do you know your Cambrian line? (Wikipedia)

Round 2: Food and Drink

11: What soup is likely on any menu in Russia and Poland?

12: What cheese is served in a classic Greek salad?

13: What non-alcoholic syrup is made from the juice of pomegranates?

14: What is sauerkraut?

15: What continent was the original home of the red tomato?

16: What ingredient does the word ‘sushi’ refer to?

17: Red wine, soda, fresh fruit and brandy served in a jug is called what?

18: When was Coca Cola first introduced: 1886, 1896, 1906?

19: What type of tea is flavoured with oil from the bergamot orange?

20: What drink is made from fermented honey, yeast and water?

Mead

Round 3: Geography

21: Which is further north, Wrexham or Nottingham?

22: Which is farther south, Cardiff or Oxford?

23: What European capital celebrated its 2,000th anniversary in 1951?

24: What is the southern-most capital city?

25: Bridgetown is the capital of what Caribbean island?

26: Yerevan is the capital of what country?

27: Nuuk is the capital of what country?

28: What country borders North Macedonia to the north?

29: Goa in India was formerly a colony of what country?

30: On the train Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury, what’s the next station after Machynlleth?

Round 4: Sports

31: Who won the Ballon D’or award in 2023

32: What horse won this year’s Epsom Derby?

33: The Stanley Cup is played for in what sport?

34: Who is the all-time leading scorer in the Premier League?

35: How many grand slams has Wales won in both the five or six nations?

36: Ballagarey, Gorse Lea and Greeba Castle are landmarks on what racing circuit?

37: Who is the youngest player to reach 50 caps playing for Wales football team?

38: In Olympic Boxing, what is the lightest weight division for men?

39: Did Princess Anne win an Olympic medal? Yes, or No?

40: Inter Milan’s / AC Milan share what stadium?

Round 5: General knowledge

41: What’s the world’s best-selling puzzle?

42: How many disciples of Jesus were fishermen, 3,4, or 5?

43: Three coins in a fountain. A song about what landmark?

44: Cochineal colouring is made from what?

45: How many magpies for gold?

46: Wednesday’s child is full of ?

47: How many sides on a £1 coin – 12, 15, 16?

48: The first man to fly solo across the Atlantic?

49: Podgorica is the capital of what Balkan nation?

50: What’s the largest county in Wales by area?

Round 6: History

51: Who was the first European to reach India by sea?

52: What is the original name for New York City?

53: Welsh leader Owen Glyndyr is believed to have died in 1315, 1415 or 1515?

54: The universal symbol for equals (=) was created by a mathematician from Tenby, true or false?

55: The monument on top of Pen Dinas in Aberystwyth honours whom?

56: How many US Presidents have been assassinated while in office: 2,3, or 4?

57: By what name do Argentinians refer to the Falkland Islands?

58: What German battleship sank HMS hood

59: Richard III’s body was discovered where?

60: The Holy of Holies was a temple in what city?

Jerusalem

Round 7: Science and technology

61: What is defined as the unit of energy exerted by one dyne over one centimetre?

62: In computing terms, what is smaller, a bit or a byte?

63: It used to be called Twitter, now it is called?

64: What is the chemical symbol for iron?

65: Red, Blue, Yellow, Green. Which is not a primary colour?

66: On a standard UK plug, what colour is for Neutral?

67: What is the chemical symbol for Gold?

68: An analgesic drug is prescribed for what purpose?

69: The formation of inert gas bubbles in the bloodstream is commonly known as what?.

70: Scurvy is caused by a lack of what vitamin?

Round 8: Entertainment

71: Who was the fictional central character in Til Death Do Us Part?

72: Dougal, Zebedee, Dylan, and Brian a were characters from what TV show?

73: Who has the most Director Oscars?

74: Gordon Sumner is better known as who?

75: Fred and Wilma had a daughter named who?

76: In the Flintstones, what’s Barney’s surname?

77: Flame Thrower, Girl with Balloon, Pulp Fiction are all works by which UK street artist?

78: She won a Bafta for her lead role in Happy Valley. Who is she?

79: The name of the South Korean winner takes all series on Netflix?

80: Who hosts The Traitors?

Round 9: True or False

81: In Portugal, you can’t register the names Tom, Dick or Harry

82: Transnistra is a disputed territory in Armenia

83: The funny bone is really a bone.

84: Hair and fingernails continue to grow after death

85: More corn is grown than wheat globally

86: Carl Lewis holds most gold Olympic medals

87: The mosquito is responsible for most human deaths than any other species

88: Vincent Van Gogh only sold one painting in his lifetime

89: More people watch the Oscars in the US than any other televised event

90: Godfather, Part II is the only sequel to win a Best Picture Oscar.

Round 10: General knowledge

91: In the zodiac, what star sign follows Gemini?

92: In London, where is the Woolsack?

93: Ncuto Gatwa is the new Dr Who. Who did he succeed?

94: The former penal colony of Devil’s Island is in what country

95: Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. Who was the third member of the Apollo 11 crew?

96: Guineas are used in horse racing circles. What is 1 guinea worth in today’s currency?

97: Port au Prince the capital of what country?

98: Who was President Bill Clinton’s vice-president?

99: Angkor Wat is a temple complex in what country?

100: What weighs more? 100 grammes or 3 ounces

100 grammes (3.527 ounces)

Round 11: All things Christmas

101: Gold and Frankincense were two of the gifts of the Magi. What was the third?

102: Eastern Orthodox churches celebrate Christmas on what date?

103: NASA broadcast this song, the first ever played in space, on a Gemini flight on 16 December, 1965?

104: Christmas first became widely celebrated in the 9th, 10th or 11th centuries?

105: The red-coated and bearded Santa Claus we are familiar with was actually an early advertising campaign from what drinks company?

106: What children’s author created the Grinch?

107: Who wrote a Christmas Carol?

108: Who was Scrooge’s late business partner?

109: The 1948 song by The Satisfiers says “All I want for Christmas is my….?

110: Who got run over by a reindeer in the 1979 novelty song?

Round 12: Christmas entertainment

111: What Christmas special says a final goodbye to Nessa?

112: Which BBC Newscaster famously bared her legs in a Morecambe & Wise Christmas sketch

113: What band sang I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day?

114: What police force is mentioned by the Pogues?

115: What conductor famously appeared in a Morecambe & Wise Special?

116: The Queen’s Speech was first televised in 1953, 1955 or 1957?

117: This artist had a 1964 hit with Blue Christmas?

118: The Christmas Song: Chestnuts roasting on an open fire was a 1945 hit for what artist?

119: Merry Xmas Everybody was a 1973 hit by what band?

120: Wonderful Christmastime was a 1979 hit by what artist?

Round 13: Christmas and drink

121: Egg yolk is the main constituent of this liquor that comes out of the cabinet at Christmas?

122: Pistachios originated in Mexico. True or False?

123: According to English folklore, you make a wish when eating this for the first time each Christmas?

124: What’s the most popular vegetarian alternative to turkey for Christmas Dinner

125: Which way do you stir a Christmas pudding for luck, clockwise or anticlockwise?

126: In Tudor times, they roasted this bird before putting it back together with its feathers?

127: In Victorian times, women who wanted to find a husband ate these at Christmas for good luck?

128: In what Asian country is fried chicken at a fast food restaurant considered a traditional Christmas treat?

129: According to Tesco, how many mince pies does an average Brit eat over the 12 days of Christmas: 21, 23, 25 or 27?

130: A warmed shiraz, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg and citrus fruit peelings are combined to make what seasonal drink?

Round 14: 5-Letter S words

131: Propping up, the coast

132: Brief and rude

133: Out at stud and being upright

134: A gut feeling, five ways perhaps?

135: It is regrettable, not sorry

136: Scratch or leave a mark

137: A pair of small oars used by a single rower

138: With an edge

139: A nasal cavity

140: A noisy device to sound a warning

Round 15: Remember 2024

141: Who won the men’s British Open Golf?

142: Who won the FA?

143: Who won the 2024 Grand National at Aintree?

144: Who’s the 2024 Wimbledon Ladies Champion?a

145: Wrexham were promoted from League 2 in April as runners up. But who won the League 2 title?

146: Who won the Carabao League Cup in 2024?

147: How many seats did Labour win in the 2024 General Election, 408, 410, 412?

148: How man seats did Plaid Cymru win in the 2024 General Election?

149: What personality won Strictly Come Dancing in 2024?

150: What nation won the 2024 Eurovision song contest?

Round 16: Oddities

151: Homer Simpson’s favour drink is Duff beer. What’s his favourite food?

152: What football team does Sir Keir Starmer support?

153: The Iditarod race is the pinnacle of what sport?

154: What drink was known as the Green Fairy?

155: How many magpies for silver?

156: This ball is worth five point on the snooker table.

157: The outer green ring beside the bullseye on a darts board is worth how many points?

158: Three score and two bakers dozens adds up to what?

159: In Roman numbers, what’s 2025?

160: What’s the largest city in British Columbia

Round 17: And more oddities

161: A reindeer who sounds the same as a kebab?

162: A Nazi held in Spandau prison?

163: An animal that commits one of the seven deadly sins?

164: A type of orange named after a Moroccan port city

165: A US state with three different vowels in its four-letter name?

166: A stopper and an Irish city?

167: Tuesday’s child is?

168: When was the last leap year?

169: Hurry Down the Chimney Tonight features what luxury store?

170: Let’s Go Fly A Kite is from what musical?

Round 18: True or false

171: It’s illegal to whistle in Turkey after dark

172: Sloths hibernate in winter

173: It’s illegal to carry a plank on a pavement in the UK

174: It’s illegal to shake your rug, except for doormats, outside, after 8am in the UK

175: It is illegal to linger at a gravesite after a funeral in England

176: You can be sued for singing Happy Birthday in restaurant

177: It’s illegal to build sandcastles on a beach in Spain

178: It’s illegal to flush the toilet in Switzerland after 10pm

179: It’s illegal to for tourists high heels at ancient Greek sites

180: In Pakistan, you need a permit to fly a kite

Round 19: 2025

181: Where will be the UK city of Culture in 2024? Bradford, Birmingham, or Edinburgh?

182: Same-sex marriage will become official in what Asian country on 13 January: Japan, Cambodia, or Thailand?

183: What nation will host the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup?

184: What South American nation will host Cop30: Argentina, Brazil or Peru?

185: Donald Trump takes office on 20 January: What number president is he for his second term?

186: France kicks off the 2025 six nations tournament on 31 January. Who do they play?

187: Where is the 2025 champions league final being played: Berlin, Munich or Dortmund?

188: Where is the first race of the F1 season being held: Bahrain, Melbourne or Shanghai?

189: Which female novelist was born in 1775. Jane Austen, Charlotte Bronte or Mary Shelley

190: Mel Gibson starred in this futuristic movie released 45 years ago this year. What is it?

Round 20: Who knew?

191: Most babies are born in what month?

192: 65, 75 or 85 per of plant life in found in oceans?

193: There are 11, 13 or 15 letters in the Hawaiian alphabet

194: Lemons contain more sugar than strawberries. True or False

195: The average person falls asleep in 7 minutes

196: What’s the only continent with no active volcanoes?

197: In a standard deck of cards, which king has no moustache?

198: Your little finger is the most sensitive. True or False

199: Who blinks more:. Men or women?

20: Using a standard keyboard, what hand does the majority of typing, your left or your right?

Answers will be published on cambriian0news.co.uk on 8 January at 6am, and will be in the 8 January edition of the Cambrian News