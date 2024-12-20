Round 1: General Knowledge
1: What is the price of a regular First Class stamp?
2: Amaxophobia is the fear of what?
3: What is the capital of Romania?
4: What river is the setting for The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain?
5: What is the hardest substance in the human body?
6: Khartoum is the capital of what African country?
7: What is the closest star to Earth?
8: What common fruit comes in Barlett and Bosc varieties?
9: What is lighter by volume, petrol or water?
10: What Christian feast celebrates tongues of fire descending on the Apostles?
Round 2: Food and Drink
11: What soup is likely on any menu in Russia and Poland?
12: What cheese is served in a classic Greek salad?
13: What non-alcoholic syrup is made from the juice of pomegranates?
14: What is sauerkraut?
15: What continent was the original home of the red tomato?
16: What ingredient does the word ‘sushi’ refer to?
17: Red wine, soda, fresh fruit and brandy served in a jug is called what?
18: When was Coca Cola first introduced: 1886, 1896, 1906?
19: What type of tea is flavoured with oil from the bergamot orange?
20: What drink is made from fermented honey, yeast and water?
Mead
Round 3: Geography
21: Which is further north, Wrexham or Nottingham?
22: Which is farther south, Cardiff or Oxford?
23: What European capital celebrated its 2,000th anniversary in 1951?
24: What is the southern-most capital city?
25: Bridgetown is the capital of what Caribbean island?
26: Yerevan is the capital of what country?
27: Nuuk is the capital of what country?
28: What country borders North Macedonia to the north?
29: Goa in India was formerly a colony of what country?
30: On the train Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury, what’s the next station after Machynlleth?
Round 4: Sports
31: Who won the Ballon D’or award in 2023
32: What horse won this year’s Epsom Derby?
33: The Stanley Cup is played for in what sport?
34: Who is the all-time leading scorer in the Premier League?
35: How many grand slams has Wales won in both the five or six nations?
36: Ballagarey, Gorse Lea and Greeba Castle are landmarks on what racing circuit?
37: Who is the youngest player to reach 50 caps playing for Wales football team?
38: In Olympic Boxing, what is the lightest weight division for men?
39: Did Princess Anne win an Olympic medal? Yes, or No?
40: Inter Milan’s / AC Milan share what stadium?
Round 5: General knowledge
41: What’s the world’s best-selling puzzle?
42: How many disciples of Jesus were fishermen, 3,4, or 5?
43: Three coins in a fountain. A song about what landmark?
44: Cochineal colouring is made from what?
45: How many magpies for gold?
46: Wednesday’s child is full of ?
47: How many sides on a £1 coin – 12, 15, 16?
48: The first man to fly solo across the Atlantic?
49: Podgorica is the capital of what Balkan nation?
50: What’s the largest county in Wales by area?
Round 6: History
51: Who was the first European to reach India by sea?
52: What is the original name for New York City?
53: Welsh leader Owen Glyndyr is believed to have died in 1315, 1415 or 1515?
54: The universal symbol for equals (=) was created by a mathematician from Tenby, true or false?
55: The monument on top of Pen Dinas in Aberystwyth honours whom?
56: How many US Presidents have been assassinated while in office: 2,3, or 4?
57: By what name do Argentinians refer to the Falkland Islands?
58: What German battleship sank HMS hood
59: Richard III’s body was discovered where?
60: The Holy of Holies was a temple in what city?
Jerusalem
Round 7: Science and technology
61: What is defined as the unit of energy exerted by one dyne over one centimetre?
62: In computing terms, what is smaller, a bit or a byte?
63: It used to be called Twitter, now it is called?
64: What is the chemical symbol for iron?
65: Red, Blue, Yellow, Green. Which is not a primary colour?
66: On a standard UK plug, what colour is for Neutral?
67: What is the chemical symbol for Gold?
68: An analgesic drug is prescribed for what purpose?
69: The formation of inert gas bubbles in the bloodstream is commonly known as what?.
70: Scurvy is caused by a lack of what vitamin?
Round 8: Entertainment
71: Who was the fictional central character in Til Death Do Us Part?
72: Dougal, Zebedee, Dylan, and Brian a were characters from what TV show?
73: Who has the most Director Oscars?
74: Gordon Sumner is better known as who?
75: Fred and Wilma had a daughter named who?
76: In the Flintstones, what’s Barney’s surname?
77: Flame Thrower, Girl with Balloon, Pulp Fiction are all works by which UK street artist?
78: She won a Bafta for her lead role in Happy Valley. Who is she?
79: The name of the South Korean winner takes all series on Netflix?
80: Who hosts The Traitors?
Round 9: True or False
81: In Portugal, you can’t register the names Tom, Dick or Harry
82: Transnistra is a disputed territory in Armenia
83: The funny bone is really a bone.
84: Hair and fingernails continue to grow after death
85: More corn is grown than wheat globally
86: Carl Lewis holds most gold Olympic medals
87: The mosquito is responsible for most human deaths than any other species
88: Vincent Van Gogh only sold one painting in his lifetime
89: More people watch the Oscars in the US than any other televised event
90: Godfather, Part II is the only sequel to win a Best Picture Oscar.
Round 10: General knowledge
91: In the zodiac, what star sign follows Gemini?
92: In London, where is the Woolsack?
93: Ncuto Gatwa is the new Dr Who. Who did he succeed?
94: The former penal colony of Devil’s Island is in what country
95: Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. Who was the third member of the Apollo 11 crew?
96: Guineas are used in horse racing circles. What is 1 guinea worth in today’s currency?
97: Port au Prince the capital of what country?
98: Who was President Bill Clinton’s vice-president?
99: Angkor Wat is a temple complex in what country?
100: What weighs more? 100 grammes or 3 ounces
100 grammes (3.527 ounces)
Round 11: All things Christmas
101: Gold and Frankincense were two of the gifts of the Magi. What was the third?
102: Eastern Orthodox churches celebrate Christmas on what date?
103: NASA broadcast this song, the first ever played in space, on a Gemini flight on 16 December, 1965?
104: Christmas first became widely celebrated in the 9th, 10th or 11th centuries?
105: The red-coated and bearded Santa Claus we are familiar with was actually an early advertising campaign from what drinks company?
106: What children’s author created the Grinch?
107: Who wrote a Christmas Carol?
108: Who was Scrooge’s late business partner?
109: The 1948 song by The Satisfiers says “All I want for Christmas is my….?
110: Who got run over by a reindeer in the 1979 novelty song?
Round 12: Christmas entertainment
111: What Christmas special says a final goodbye to Nessa?
112: Which BBC Newscaster famously bared her legs in a Morecambe & Wise Christmas sketch
113: What band sang I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day?
114: What police force is mentioned by the Pogues?
115: What conductor famously appeared in a Morecambe & Wise Special?
116: The Queen’s Speech was first televised in 1953, 1955 or 1957?
117: This artist had a 1964 hit with Blue Christmas?
118: The Christmas Song: Chestnuts roasting on an open fire was a 1945 hit for what artist?
119: Merry Xmas Everybody was a 1973 hit by what band?
120: Wonderful Christmastime was a 1979 hit by what artist?
Round 13: Christmas and drink
121: Egg yolk is the main constituent of this liquor that comes out of the cabinet at Christmas?
122: Pistachios originated in Mexico. True or False?
123: According to English folklore, you make a wish when eating this for the first time each Christmas?
124: What’s the most popular vegetarian alternative to turkey for Christmas Dinner
125: Which way do you stir a Christmas pudding for luck, clockwise or anticlockwise?
126: In Tudor times, they roasted this bird before putting it back together with its feathers?
127: In Victorian times, women who wanted to find a husband ate these at Christmas for good luck?
128: In what Asian country is fried chicken at a fast food restaurant considered a traditional Christmas treat?
129: According to Tesco, how many mince pies does an average Brit eat over the 12 days of Christmas: 21, 23, 25 or 27?
130: A warmed shiraz, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg and citrus fruit peelings are combined to make what seasonal drink?
Round 14: 5-Letter S words
131: Propping up, the coast
132: Brief and rude
133: Out at stud and being upright
134: A gut feeling, five ways perhaps?
135: It is regrettable, not sorry
136: Scratch or leave a mark
137: A pair of small oars used by a single rower
138: With an edge
139: A nasal cavity
140: A noisy device to sound a warning
Round 15: Remember 2024
141: Who won the men’s British Open Golf?
142: Who won the FA?
143: Who won the 2024 Grand National at Aintree?
144: Who’s the 2024 Wimbledon Ladies Champion?a
145: Wrexham were promoted from League 2 in April as runners up. But who won the League 2 title?
146: Who won the Carabao League Cup in 2024?
147: How many seats did Labour win in the 2024 General Election, 408, 410, 412?
148: How man seats did Plaid Cymru win in the 2024 General Election?
149: What personality won Strictly Come Dancing in 2024?
150: What nation won the 2024 Eurovision song contest?
Round 16: Oddities
151: Homer Simpson’s favour drink is Duff beer. What’s his favourite food?
152: What football team does Sir Keir Starmer support?
153: The Iditarod race is the pinnacle of what sport?
154: What drink was known as the Green Fairy?
155: How many magpies for silver?
156: This ball is worth five point on the snooker table.
157: The outer green ring beside the bullseye on a darts board is worth how many points?
158: Three score and two bakers dozens adds up to what?
159: In Roman numbers, what’s 2025?
160: What’s the largest city in British Columbia
Round 17: And more oddities
161: A reindeer who sounds the same as a kebab?
162: A Nazi held in Spandau prison?
163: An animal that commits one of the seven deadly sins?
164: A type of orange named after a Moroccan port city
165: A US state with three different vowels in its four-letter name?
166: A stopper and an Irish city?
167: Tuesday’s child is?
168: When was the last leap year?
169: Hurry Down the Chimney Tonight features what luxury store?
170: Let’s Go Fly A Kite is from what musical?
Round 18: True or false
171: It’s illegal to whistle in Turkey after dark
172: Sloths hibernate in winter
173: It’s illegal to carry a plank on a pavement in the UK
174: It’s illegal to shake your rug, except for doormats, outside, after 8am in the UK
175: It is illegal to linger at a gravesite after a funeral in England
176: You can be sued for singing Happy Birthday in restaurant
177: It’s illegal to build sandcastles on a beach in Spain
178: It’s illegal to flush the toilet in Switzerland after 10pm
179: It’s illegal to for tourists high heels at ancient Greek sites
180: In Pakistan, you need a permit to fly a kite
Round 19: 2025
181: Where will be the UK city of Culture in 2024? Bradford, Birmingham, or Edinburgh?
182: Same-sex marriage will become official in what Asian country on 13 January: Japan, Cambodia, or Thailand?
183: What nation will host the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup?
184: What South American nation will host Cop30: Argentina, Brazil or Peru?
185: Donald Trump takes office on 20 January: What number president is he for his second term?
186: France kicks off the 2025 six nations tournament on 31 January. Who do they play?
187: Where is the 2025 champions league final being played: Berlin, Munich or Dortmund?
188: Where is the first race of the F1 season being held: Bahrain, Melbourne or Shanghai?
189: Which female novelist was born in 1775. Jane Austen, Charlotte Bronte or Mary Shelley
190: Mel Gibson starred in this futuristic movie released 45 years ago this year. What is it?
Round 20: Who knew?
191: Most babies are born in what month?
192: 65, 75 or 85 per of plant life in found in oceans?
193: There are 11, 13 or 15 letters in the Hawaiian alphabet
194: Lemons contain more sugar than strawberries. True or False
195: The average person falls asleep in 7 minutes
196: What’s the only continent with no active volcanoes?
197: In a standard deck of cards, which king has no moustache?
198: Your little finger is the most sensitive. True or False
199: Who blinks more:. Men or women?
20: Using a standard keyboard, what hand does the majority of typing, your left or your right?
Answers will be published on cambriian0news.co.uk on 8 January at 6am, and will be in the 8 January edition of the Cambrian News