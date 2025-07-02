Reforms aimed at making Wales the fastest country in the UK for determining planning applications, creating new jobs and driving economic growth have been unveiled.
The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans has outlined how the Welsh Government is taking “decisive action to streamline the planning process, address resource challenges, and build a modern, efficient planning system fit for the future.”
“An efficient planning system is essential for creating the homes, jobs and infrastructure Wales needs, while also enhancing our environment and strengthening our communities,” she said.
“I am determined to make Wales the fastest country in the UK to determine infrastructure applications.
“This ambition extends to all planning applications, recognising that this will drive economic growth across our nation.”
