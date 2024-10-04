A TEIFI school has been presented two prestigious gold awards for its commitment to promoting the Welsh language.
Ysgol y Ddwylan in Newcastle Emlyn has been handed gold awards for Siarter Iaith and Campus Cymraeg.
These are a significant milestone in in the school’s commitment to promoting the Welsh language and testament to the hard work and dedication of staff and the Criw Cymraeg, a passionate group of students who have taken the lead in fostering a vibrant Welsh-speaking environment within our school and community.
The Siarter Iaith is a Welsh Government initiative aimed at increasing the daily use of the Welsh language, with an ambitious target of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.
By encouraging active participation in Welsh language activities and creating an immersive environment for both students and staff, the school is playing a vital role in this national initiative.
The Criw Cymraeg implemented numerous activities that inspired students to use Welsh in different aspects of their school lives.
From organising a monthly Welsh disco, inviting the Bardd Plant Cymru in to run a workshop on Cymreictod and Anni and Tudur Phillips to teach the pupils Welsh folk dancing.
The teachers and staff also taught the pupils about their Welsh heritage, as well as learning the tales from the Mabinogion.
They also organised and ran several coffee mornings to encourage the parents and community to become involved in learning Welsh.
Karen Evans, a teacher at Ysgol y Ddwylan, said: “Our school's commitment to the Welsh language extends beyond the classroom; it permeates every element of our school ethos.
“We take pride in celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Wales, and our students have enthusiastically embraced this identity, promoting inclusivity and pride among their peers.
“The achievement of the gold award in Siarter Iaith and Cymraeg Campus not only reflects our school's efforts in enhancing the Welsh language but also serves as motivation for our ongoing commitment to this crucial initiative.
“As we celebrate this success, we look forward to continuing our journey towards fostering a future where the Welsh language thrives within our community.
Together, we can contribute to the vision of a bilingual Wales where the beauty of our language is cherished and shared by all.
“We achieved the award in July 2024 and were the first dual stream school in Carmarthenshire to receive the award.”