Aberystwyth University academics will investigate options for devolving broadcasting powers on behalf of the Welsh Government.
Professor Jamie Medhurst from the Department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies at Aberystwyth University, will explore five options for the future of public service broadcasting in Wales – from keeping the existing powers of the Senedd to full devolution of oversight and regulation.
Areas covered by the research will include the associated costs of any changes to the existing model, whether a new body would need to be established if one of the five options was pursued, how any change would meet the need for Welsh language and Welsh interest programming and any technical and legal considerations.
Broadcasters, policymakers, political parties, trades unions, pressure groups and other organisations in Wales will be interviewed as part of the work.
The project began in December and will last until March 2026.
It is funded by the Welsh Government, via Creative Wales.
Professor Medhurst from Aberystwyth University said: “Each of the four nations comprising the United Kingdom has such distinct identities that there is an argument that the broadcasting landscape should better reflect that.
“Wales’s bilingual cultural identity means it has specific considerations within the wider UK. It is important to explore what that means for its broadcasting.
“The five pathways being considered range from a substantive shift in approach to more targeted changes.
“By speaking to a diverse group of interest groups, this report will deliver in-depth recommendations on the future of public interest broadcasting in Wales.”
The Minister for Creative, Jack Sargeant MS, said: "Wales has a unique bilingual cultural identity that deserves to be properly reflected in our broadcasting landscape.
“This essential funding will help Aberystwyth University to explore the five pathways to broadcasting devolution, as set out in the Expert Panel’s report.
“This project will gather vital evidence to identify options for strengthening Wales's broadcasting framework.
“By supporting this work, we are taking forward our commitment to ensure broadcasting better meets the needs of our communities, examining important considerations including costs, governance structures, and how any changes would meet the need for Welsh language and Welsh interest programming.”
The project complements work already underway at Aberystwyth University on a wider four nations study of broadcasting devolution in the United Kingdom, which was announced earlier this year.
