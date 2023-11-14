The apostle Paul is clearly referring to every single member of the church here and it is very noticeable that he does the same in most of his letters. He even does it when he writes to the church in Corinth where there were significant moral problems to say the least! In fact, the early church in general was full of problems. Christians argued and fell out; they needed to be reminded constantly that they had to abandon their old way of life and yet they were known as saints. In other words, sainthood is a God-given status not a spiritual achievement.