On 2 November, the last ever Beatles song, Now and Then, was released and made history by hitting the number 1 slot 60 years after the band’s first chart topper. Like Free As A Bird and Real Love, the reunion recording was based on a demo by John Lennon, some 15 years after his death in 1980. Finishing the track off in 2023, this time the producers were able to use AI to separate Lennon’s voice from the piano, enabling a higher quality mix.