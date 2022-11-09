Celebrate football, but castigate Qatar

Mark Williams, a former MP from Ceredigion has been recently tackling MS Elin Jones after she defended the decision from our First Minister to travel to Qatar. Yes, the appeal of seeing a live game might indeed be tempting — the reality, though, given the human rights’ record and Qatar’s uncompromising stand on LGBTQ+ rights, is that Mark Drakeford’s decision should be ruled offside. It shouldn’t be allowed to stand. Drakeford has said that he’s going to Qatar to promote Wales. On the face of it, that’s as feeble an excuse as you’re ever likely to find. And that Plaid Cymru supports his visit speaks to their blinkered vision of the world beyond our borders.