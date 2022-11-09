Celebrate football, but castigate Qatar
In two weeks’ time, the sport of football will be front and centre as Wales participates in the World Cup in Qatar.
On the pitch, this is indeed a historic moment for our nation, and we relish the kick-off against the United States on 21, November, Iran four days later, and England then on 29 November.
But as much as we relish the competition on the field, the reality is that FIFA has morally erred in its judgement in awarding the World Cup to the tiny Gulf state.
To suggest for one moment that the tiny state, on a sandy peninsula butted to Saudi Arabia, is a footballing bastion is stretching credulity to the limit — and beyond. How the decision to award the World Cup to Qatar was reached speaks more for the spinal atrophy of FIFA officials and the Gulf state’s deep pockets that it does for the best interests of the game, players or fans.
Or indeed the thousands of poor migrant workers who laboured in cruel and gruelling temperatures in excess of 50 degrees Celsius to build the stadia for this tournament that will be used as a showcase by the regime there to tout its progress — financed by natural gas riches.
Mark Williams, a former MP from Ceredigion has been recently tackling MS Elin Jones after she defended the decision from our First Minister to travel to Qatar. Yes, the appeal of seeing a live game might indeed be tempting — the reality, though, given the human rights’ record and Qatar’s uncompromising stand on LGBTQ+ rights, is that Mark Drakeford’s decision should be ruled offside. It shouldn’t be allowed to stand. Drakeford has said that he’s going to Qatar to promote Wales. On the face of it, that’s as feeble an excuse as you’re ever likely to find. And that Plaid Cymru supports his visit speaks to their blinkered vision of the world beyond our borders.
This event needs to be diplomatically boycotted: Nothing should be done to give any credence to a regime where opponents are jailed, workers die building showcase stadia, and members of the LGBTQ+ community are subject to criminal persecution — and more.
For as long as Wales are in this competition — and we wish them a long and successful tournament — we should celebrate to football. But the regime, and FIFA, deserve to be castigated.
