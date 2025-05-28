When President Kennedy said “We choose to go to the Moon…and do the other things, not because they are easy but because they are hard” he drove American aspiration. He also openly challenged school children to prepare themselves to become tomorrow’s leaders. Despite being on the left of US politics, he realised the importance of individuals grasping opportunity and working hard to be their best; to make their lives and their families and their country better. He understood the balance between individual responsibility and the role of the state.