For more than a month, the council has refused repeated requests by the Cambrian News for information on the future of Lampeter university campus, following the paper’s disclosure that chief executive Eifion Evans, seemingly acting with something close to autocratic zeal, is spearheading an approach to the Welsh government seeking funding to enable the council to buy the campus, perhaps for use as a sixth-form centre, while at the same time initiating moves to sell off five residential properties in Aberystwyth after receiving an “offer from a third party”.