In New Quay the main argument is about parking loss. This plot of land has been designated for housing for more than a decade. Barcud, the housing association who owns the land, has made accommodation for ample parking spaces. But, since when is it the responsibility of a housing association to provide public parking? Their remit is to build and rent homes for local people. This is a brownfield site, like the Aberaeron one, and the plans are well thought through. These houses and their occupants will be an asset to New Quay.