Ceredigion on dodgy ground in its pursuit of Erw Goch Field

For this land to be obliterated by 77 houses, as proposed, would be a betrayal of the people who have for so long depended on it as an integral part of their day-to-day living. Laying down a mass of concrete, bricks, drains and tarmac would fly in the face of our obligation to take with the utmost seriousness the current biodiversity crisis. This field is wildlife-rich, and could be made more so with the carefully planned planting of more trees and hedges. On a walk there recently, I breathed in rushes of clean sea air and saw blackbirds, pied wagtails, dunnocks, chiffchaffs and blue-tits. This is their land, too.