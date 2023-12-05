And yet God took the initiative to announce His Son’s birth to shepherds! All of which makes me wonder why our Prime Minister wouldn’t talk to his Greek opposite number simply because he had mentioned the Elgin Marbles. But before we criticise him it might be good to take a look at ourselves first just in case we’re making the same mistake and need to do something about it. For if there was ever a time for talking to people, especially to those with whom we disagree, it has to be Christmas.