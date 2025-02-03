It’s been pretty much 18 months since blanket 20mph restrictions were introduced across urban Wales. They were opposed by most and the cost was generally seen as too much money on an unpopular move at the wrong time.
Now, the first true analyses of the impact of the new restrictions are coming out. Fresh figures show that collisions are at their lowest level since records began, and 100 fewer people have been killed or seriously injured under the default 20mph speed limits compared to the previous year.
The police-recorded collision stats, covering July to September 2024, show collisions on Welsh roads at their lowest level for that quarter since records began, including during the pandemic.
In case you don’t remember, 20mph limits grew from covering two per cent of Welsh roads to 37 per cent virtually overnight on 17 September 2023, and more than 460,000 people signed a petition against their introduction.
The number of casualties on roads with 20 and 30mph road speed limits (combined) in 2024 between July and September was the lowest Q3 figures in Wales since records began.
During the 12 month period from 2023 Q4 to 2024 Q3 (i.e. after the introduction of the 20mph default speed limit), the number of casualties on 20 and 30mph roads (combined) is 28 per cent lower than the same period a year before.
Giving credit where credit is due, this publication believes that the Welsh Government deserves credit for pushing ahead with the new limits.
But there important lessons too that Cardiff needs to remember.
The failure to adequately listen to the people affected by these limits needs to be remedied. Failing to do so alienates voters and citizens and merely deepens the mistrust between people and their elected representatives and the public sector workers who are supposed to work in all our interests.
What too is the point of signing petitions when no one takes notice, or their complaints are brushed aside? That too widens the democratic deficit between voter and MS, and undermines the democratic process.
For road safety then, the 20mph is a success; In terms of good governance, a poor exercise in how not to do things