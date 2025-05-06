So have Dŵr Cymru and its overseers Natural Resources Wales (NRW) not had enough time to sort out the sewage outfalls? How many decades do they need? With water bills increasing substantially this year it appears they’ve had other things on their minds. Perhaps the law needs tightening so that sewage isn’t allowed to be pumped out with the regularity that it is. Or perhaps we need people in control to be held accountable properly.