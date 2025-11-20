The bureaucrats twiddling their pens at Hywel Dda University Health Board seem determined to push ahead with their reorganisation plans, part of which entail the downgrading of critical stroke care at Aberystwyth’s Bronglais Hospital, and then moving “stabilised patients” to Withybush, Haverfordwest or to Prince Philip, Llanelli.
Not only will this critically undermine Bronglais - the only hospital in mid Wales - it will have a detrimental knock-on effect for the health facilities in Pembrokeshire, and threatens the safety of patients from as far away as Tywyn, Caersws, Llanidloes, Rhayadr and Llandindod Wells.
The plan might look good on paper to those pennypinchers at Hywel Dda. But let the case of a Newtown woman serve as a warning that no matter how well planned the proposed changes might be, the reality is far different on the ground.
The elderly Newtown woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, suffered from a posterior stroke, which required urgent treatment to prevent long-term damage.
The woman collapsed at 11am on 31 October but wasn’t attended by an ambulance until nearly 4pm.
She then waited in the back of the ambulance at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital for a further eight hours before she was admitted to A&E - being told by staff that stroke ward beds were “like gold dust”.
The case should serve as a warning that the Hywel Dda plan isn’t worth a toss and simply endangers the safety of patients. It amounts to dereliction of duty and an abrogation of responsibilities. It’s criminal.
Don’t believe it for one minute if Hywel Dda officials respond and point out that the case wasn’t in their area or could not possibly happen here. Try calling an ambulance and see how long you’ll wait.
It is a cruel and ill-thought through plan, lacking in detail and ignorant of the fact that successful rehabilitation for stroke patients is largely dependent on the care and motivational support of loved ones. And that can’t be done when there’s a round trip of 200 miles for many family members.
Remember: Have your say in May.
