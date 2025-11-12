We are all perfectly at liberty to loathe everything about Donald Trump, but the BBC cannot present itself as an international paragon of balance, neutrality and honesty whilst performing at that level. Senior BBC management knew of this egregious error months ago and chose to do nothing. That Panorama programme was not an act of omission; it was an act of deliberate commission, and for senior players at the BBC to dismiss it as an error of judgement, a political coup or a “right wing” plot simply confirms a deluded sense of elitism.