West Wales residents know that people who can afford second homes, can also afford proper legal advice. But let’s examine what’s going on in Wales. It came to my attention that some of our Senedd Members (MSs) could be accused of nepotism. Chris Haines, writing in the Cambrian News on 29 July, writes that, “25 per cent have employed family members, directly or indirectly, in the past and ten (16 per cent) currently do so.” This has been common practice since the establishment of the Senedd. The Nolan Principles state, people in public life “should not act or take decisions in order to gain financial or other material benefits for themselves, their family, or their friends.” Haines continues, “the Senedd’s standards committee, which handles complaints against politicians, has suggested the names of family members be withheld from the public register of interests.”