Thankfully there always will be the ‘Peters’ just as there will always be those who choose to reject Him. Churches then shouldn’t be over concerned with numbers; they should simply do all they can to share His message knowing some will respond favourably and others will not. Thankfully there are lots of resources out there to help them too, not least those published by the Bible Society who published the ‘Quiet Revival’ report. And they shouldn’t forget to pray for His presence because no one will become a ‘Peter’ unless His Spirit is with them.