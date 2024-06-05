When it comes to updating information, the story gets even more complicated as other organisations are involved. I went spinning on a merry-go-round a year ago when I realised the electronic information in Aberaeron was wrong. Dutifully I phoned CCC’s Corporate Public Transport Unit (CPTU) to be told it was TfW’s responsibility who in turn informed me it was Traveline Cymru’s job who circled me back to CPTU where someone else explained to me the workings. It’s complicated, bear with me. An operator registers a service with the Traffic Commissioner and sends the approved details to Traveline Cymru, who send it to TfW who have a contracted out firm that updates the electronic timetables. Many opportunities exist for things to go wrong especially when different computer systems are used that aren’t necessarily compatible.