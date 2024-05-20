She and I discussed the merits of small schools. I had taught in village schools in West Sussex. She came from an era of punishment and harshness, something quite alien to me. I believe that the important things children should take away from primary school are a sense of who they are and how they fit into the world of people besides their immediate family. They need to learn to share, to respect other people, to wait turns. They also need to learn important skills like independence, be able to prepare things such as paints and tidy up again, putting things away where they belong. Of course they need to learn to read, write and get to grips with the building blocks of maths, and in enjoyable ways. They need to learn about other cultures, other places, other times, best done through integrated topics. And it’s the teacher’s job to develop a love of learning.