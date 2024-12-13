The British Council reports that “over 50 per cent of the world’s population function in two or more languages on a daily basis. Multilinguism is the norm.” When I was at school in the Netherlands I had to learn English, French, German and Latin. That was at the age of 12. My French, German and Latin are sketchy at best. It’s quite different now over there. The Netherlands has become a bi-lingual country, Dutch and English. Children learn English from a very young age; many indeed attend English only schools. It hasn’t had a detrimental effect upon the Dutch language, far from it, Dutch is still the common language spoken in the home and in public. A friend of mine lives in Italy. Her children speak four languages in their school, Italian, German, English and Ladin.