The Welsh Government is spending millions every year on flood defences. But, as Throup says, “We can’t engineer our way out. Raising existing defences won’t be technically, financially or environmentally possible.” Are there different solutions out there? In Manchester, known as the rainy city, a park that ‘drinks’ water has been created. This is just one example of how nature based solutions to excess water can work. It’s hoped that this park will soak up excess surface water that has nowhere to go, except properties, during a major rain event. Other nature based solutions are re-wriggling rivers and introducing beavers. Nant Dowlais near Cardiff is being re-wriggled, taking it back to its former curves, thereby slowing the flow, and creating more extensive floodplains that can accept lots of water before it reaches settlements. Beavers are master engineers. Studies by Exeter University show that beaver dams can slow river flow downstream, “thereby reducing peak discharge during heavy rainfall events typically by 30 percent.”