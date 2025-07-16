The urgency with which we need to approach policies in Wales is exemplified by the massive decrease in insect populations. I remember clouds of craneflies and butterflies as a child, cockchafers bouncing off the walls and moths of every colour. Reading the depressing statistics on the number of butterflies should be enough for politicians and farmers to realise they need to get round the table and reach an agreement. The Centre for Ecology and Hydrology reports, “Newly released data has shown that 2024 was one of the worst years on record for butterflies in the UK. More than half of butterfly species in the UK are now in long-term decline and over a third are showing significant declines.”