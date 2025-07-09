Sometimes we feel a bit forgotten in Ceredigion. But despite that, or maybe even because of it, we seem to have retained a great sense of community. A couple of weeks ago that was on display in Llanilar. The event was a fund raising football match between Ysgol Llanilar Dads and Clwb Peldroed Llanilar. I think most of the village were there and with fabulous food and a beer or three, plus decent weather, a great time was had by all. The football was good too; some of those Dads had real talent!