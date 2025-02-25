For me, the most important reason against DARC is the ramping up of control, the notion that the US can lord it over the rest of us. It’s a horrid reminder of the Cold War and its nuclear arms race. I’ve met long-term peace campaigner Jill Evans on many occasions. I agree with her when she calls DARC a “threat to Wales and to the world, an attempt to control things happening in space.” Working FOR peace is difficult but we have to try. Let’s not help Trump expand his influence in places on the planet and certainly not help him with his ambitions in space too. Please oppose DARC.