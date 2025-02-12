It’s time for Right Field to step into the lions’ den; the state of Welsh Rugby. As a true Brit, with a grandparent from each of the home nations, my allegiance could have landed anywhere. But when my parents moved to Carmarthen in 1974, with Welsh rugby enjoying a “Golden Age”, my loyalty to Wales was sealed.
What made a small country like Wales such a rugby force in those days, taking a game invented in England’s Public Schools to be its own? The heavy industries of the Valleys and farming, supplied fit strong young men who didn’t need to go to the gym. Their work was dangerous too, so they had to be quick witted and able to think and execute under intense physical stress. An educational system that demanded and celebrated excellence added to this; sporting success was important to a school’s standing.
Small local Rugby Clubs were a big part of many communities, and the best players would move on to the established first class clubs (amateur in those days of course). As a thirteen year old, my brother (nine) and I would hop on the train in Carmarthen to go to watch Llanelli or Swansea. I think we were often let in for nothing and there was a warm welcome despite our English accents. In full stands, we would be amongst knowledgeable people who would point things out, inspiring our own efforts to become better players. We were privileged to see world class players in action, just a few feet in front of us.
But the pyramid can only be as high as its base is broad. With rugby at the heart of many Welsh communities, and participation plus excellence encouraged in schools, the pyramid was both broad and high.
After a fallow period, with some success (third in 1987 inaugural World Cup), we have been enjoyed another glorious decade or so, with Wales punching well above her weight. At the start of the professional era, The WRU and the regions worked well together especially in the way they ran the academies and nurtured talent. As a result we were blessed with some great players and coaches.
In recent days people have been calling for Warren Gatland’s head. These are the arm chair warriors who fail to acknowledge that a truly world class coach has added so much to Welsh Rugby. As I pen this article, Warren has taken responsibility and resigned. He has also waived any compensation package he was entitled to which is the mark of a true man. Many other establishment (including political) figures would do well to follow his example!
Am I alone in despairing of the “fair weather fans” who will partake in success, but join the pile on when things go badly; you guys need to take a long hard look in the mirror. You do nothing to help our team and the sense of national pride that we want it to give us.
Indeed, if we want our national game to recover, we need to ask what can we do? Other small nations have clearly done things better, Ireland being a great example. They have found a way to nurture players, clubs (at all levels), regions and of course the national team. And they are all benefitting. More knowledgeable people than me need to define how we best do this, but egos have to be parked and heads banged together, in the WRU and elsewhere. We must get back to that broad based pyramid with participation valued and respected at every level. Talent needs to be nurtured but always allowing for late development.
Let us all encourage and support our young people to get involved in sport (it doesn’t have to be rugby). It’s good for physical and mental health, for learning life skills and for community. And don’t be a fair weather fan; if you love Welsh rugby, support our teams through thick and thin. They are a good bunch of boys (and girls) and they can only do their best.
My advice for the Ireland game and the rest of the season? No one expects a win so don’t worry about results. Enjoy yourselves and get something out of it. Aim to score four cracking tries in each game even if we lose by a mile. Find a way to unlock defences with the skill and guile for which Wales is famous. Pob lwc!