Indeed, if we want our national game to recover, we need to ask what can we do? Other small nations have clearly done things better, Ireland being a great example. They have found a way to nurture players, clubs (at all levels), regions and of course the national team. And they are all benefitting. More knowledgeable people than me need to define how we best do this, but egos have to be parked and heads banged together, in the WRU and elsewhere. We must get back to that broad based pyramid with participation valued and respected at every level. Talent needs to be nurtured but always allowing for late development.