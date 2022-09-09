Good use of statistics, bad use of reading skills
Subscribe newsletter
Editor,
Reading L. J. Jenkins of Cardigan (Letters, Cambrian News, 24 August) headed Get a global perspective, don’t pontificate on Wales partly in response to mine of the previous issue, I have to admit that impressed with his ability to produce global statistics on the world habitat of the one billion cattle on the planet, I am amused by his inability to read my actual writing to the Editor on the subject of that officially recorded — that is that cows make up a large percent of the greenhouse gasses causing climate change.
My writing that any living species producing wind and gas — methane —causing climate change has to be considered a detriment to the planet and a menace to be rid of, does not, as Mr. Jenkins writes, indicate my advocacy for slaughter. I in fact wrote as an advocate for just the curtailment of numbers in whatever global habitat.
Mr. Jenkin’s accusation writing of my ability in ‘’wrecking Wales and its economy’’ is laughable as no individual country waswritten of by me so, one can only assume that his opinion referring to Wales’s low rate of cattle emissions of just 1.1 million in comparison to India’s 38 million, with no indication of landmass being taken into consideration is his precedence for presumably being in favour for non-action in Wales on this part cause of global warming.
Whilst I have always enjoyed debate, I do think that any criticism should be based on actual ratio and on that actually written to and printed by the Editor.
I have to add, Mr. Jenkins that your letter heading of “don’t pontificate on Wales” — pontificate meaning ‘to speak pompously and at length’ — as Wales not mentioned by me would seem to be a self-criticism on your part.
Patricia Bates,
Penparcau
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |