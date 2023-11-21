Sadly Ahaz failed the test and he didn’t put his trust in God. He had heard that God is in control of history but that truth had not penetrated his heart. I can understand his reaction of course. It is not easy to view things from that perspective today either. When we see what is going on in the Ukraine and in the Middle East for example it can be very difficult to believe that history is not a random series of events. But God wants us to trust Him when we are watching the news as much we do when we are in church. Ahaz’ challenge is our challenge.