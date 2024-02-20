The situation would be laughable were it not for the fact that conspiracy theories have long been a breeding ground for dangerous ideologies that prey on the anxieties of the public in order to advance a political agenda. Whether it’s the demonisation of immigrants, anti-Semitic claims about globalist agendas, or the vilification of mainstream media, these theories thrive on stoking fear rather than fostering constructive dialogue. From the absurd notion of lizard people controlling the world to the more insidious falsehoods surrounding climate change denial, these are theories that sow seeds of discord, and divert attention away from genuine societal challenges.