Will we take it? Right now we seem to be pursuing the same tax, borrow and spend approach that is unravelling France. If our economy doesn’t grow (and the signs aren’t good) we are in a lot of trouble, and the only way out will be very tight control of public spending. That’s likely to go down like a bucket of cold sick with Labour’s friends in the public sector unions. But it is critical that we see improved productivity and efficiency in the public sector, to allow the wealth generating private sector to thrive. This just isn’t going to happen with four day weeks and working from home. So the prediction is industrial strife, followed by a big return to the office, or significant job cuts.