Let’s hope that Storm Darragh proves to be a one-in-40 year event. It certainly left a lot of damage in its wake. Events like this can bring out the best in people. A lot of credit is due to the SP Energy Network teams and further south, National Grid (formerly Western Power). To get us reconnected, they all put in a huge shift, working long hours with little sleep. It’s difficult and dangerous work, and in the depths of winter with a strong northerly wind, unpleasant too.
Roads were cleared by the council, professional tree surgeons (some of whom were volunteering) and as always local farmers were out doing what they could to help. It’s frustrating to be without power, communications or unable to travel. But we should all be very grateful for just how quickly things got back to relative normality.
So a massive thanks to everyone involved in getting us reconnected.
Another year draws to a close. It has gone fast. For all of us there will have been highs and lows. So what are the predictions for 2025?
On 20 January the world will become a safer place, with the inauguration of President Trump. That prediction will go down like a lead balloon with my left leaning friends, but I believe it to be true.
Putin and President Zelensky will be offered an “off ramp” that will hopefully bring the war in Ukraine to an end. They would be very unwise not to take it. Sadly the realpolitik will mean that Ukraine (for now) gives up territory to Russia. But in return Putin’s worst nightmare will be realised, with an international military presence in Ukraine. That humiliation along with the damage he has done to Russia, should hasten his demise.
Heads will be knocked together hard in the Middle East. The malign influence of Iran will be curtailed. We can all hope that the Abraham accords will get back on track; this is the best chance for delivering a settlement in Palestine, and finally bringing some sort of peace to the region. And in China, Xi should realise that any attempt to take Taiwan by force would be a disaster for his country, and the world.
Closer to home, the tectonic plates are shifting in Europe. A combination of German industrial decline, and political/economic chaos in France will drive that. The power is going to shift to the East, to the more dynamic ex-Soviet Bloc countries. Whether the EU continues to function in its current form remains to be seen. Maybe it will return to the (free) trading bloc it always should have been. If so, it’s a great opportunity for the UK.
Will we take it? Right now we seem to be pursuing the same tax, borrow and spend approach that is unravelling France. If our economy doesn’t grow (and the signs aren’t good) we are in a lot of trouble, and the only way out will be very tight control of public spending. That’s likely to go down like a bucket of cold sick with Labour’s friends in the public sector unions. But it is critical that we see improved productivity and efficiency in the public sector, to allow the wealth generating private sector to thrive. This just isn’t going to happen with four day weeks and working from home. So the prediction is industrial strife, followed by a big return to the office, or significant job cuts.
If nothing seems to work, people are going to begin looking for alternatives. That may start here in Wales. When Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru forced through our new voting system, I don’t think they considered the possibility of the rise of an insurgent party. That is of course what Reform is, and its influence on Welsh politics over the next year and a half will be fascinating and maybe profound.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!