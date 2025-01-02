But meanwhile, the world was changing, and sooner or later those changes were going to have an impact on Ceredigion. Retirees could cash in their homes in more affluent areas, and retire to the beauty of West Wales with money in the bank. Why shouldn’t they? After all Wales relies on fiscal transfers from London and the south-east, and many a Welsh person has gone to England to study or make their fortune. But of course it does put pressure on houses and house prices, and an altering demographic profile eventually adds to demand on health and social care.