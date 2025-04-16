Wise heads in all parties should be thinking hard, leaving doors open and perhaps even doing some behind the scenes talking. Remember their duty is to do what we the voters tell them to do. If we choose not to give one party or even one “wing” a clear majority, then it is their job to create working coalitions. That is an unfamiliar situation for our politicians, and the danger is that it leads to wishy washy, path of least resistance government. With the profound issues Wales faces (eg 28% of working aged people on benefits, half of whom aren’t working at all), that isn’t going to cut the mustard.