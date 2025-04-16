With political parties beginning to organise their lists, the starting gun on next year’s Senedd elections has been fired. The “new PR system” was the subject of my very first Right Field; more recently others have belatedly recognised the downsides of this, but it is too late. This is now written into law, and the fact is that it is here to stay, because the Senedd Supermajority required to change it may not be forthcoming.
Whether Mark Drakeford’s and Adam Price’s motives were honourable or self-serving is debatable. But pretty clearly they didn’t foresee the rise of a fourth party (Reform). The irony is that they may yet prove to be unwitting architects of significant difficulties for their respective parties.
Those of us who believe first and foremost in democracy, remain very sceptical of a system that precludes smaller parties or independent candidates getting a look in. For example The Greens might well get 10 per cent of the national vote, but nowhere near the 9-10 seats that should give them, if any. That’s not Proportional Representation as I understand it.
Now a year is a very long time in politics. Right now polling suggests that Reform could be the biggest party following both Senedd and indeed a Westminster election. Of course they are discovering all the difficulties of transition from a one man band protest group, into a serious political party. Undoubtedly they caused my party (Welsh Conservatives) a lot of damage in last year’s General Election. But now they are after Red Wall votes, and clearly see the old industrial heartlands of Wales as a target.
That of course is where Plaid Cymru also need to pick up significant votes if they are to break through. My (limited) social media exposure suggests that Plaid are already targeting Labour aggressively. But if those voters, who Labour have taken for granted, look to vote elsewhere, Reform may be the more attractive offering.
Can Reform create (realistic) policy that attracts die hard Socialist voters, but keeps their Right wing voters on board? For example their policy to fund the NHS through social insurance is at least worth looking at, because it is the basis for the better health care systems that most of our European neighbours enjoy. I admire their courage to think out of the box, but how is that going to go down in constituencies which regard our current NHS as one of their own offspring?
The only safe bet is that no one party is going to achieve a majority. And that is going to put our democracy to a stern test. If we fail, then the whole devolution process will get called into question. Wales could become almost ungovernable. Those who seek independence might see an opportunity in that, but be careful what you wish for; it could cut either way.
Wise heads in all parties should be thinking hard, leaving doors open and perhaps even doing some behind the scenes talking. Remember their duty is to do what we the voters tell them to do. If we choose not to give one party or even one “wing” a clear majority, then it is their job to create working coalitions. That is an unfamiliar situation for our politicians, and the danger is that it leads to wishy washy, path of least resistance government. With the profound issues Wales faces (eg 28% of working aged people on benefits, half of whom aren’t working at all), that isn’t going to cut the mustard.
Right now we need “yah boo sucks” blame game politics the way we need a hole in the head. What is required is some serious, well thought through and achievable policy offers that will make Wales a better place to live and work. It is time for serious politicians to step up to the plate.