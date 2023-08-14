It’s been fascinating to watch the coverage of ‘Mr’ Trump over the past few weeks, but I guess that should come as no surprise given the amount of litigation he is facing. Three indictments, 78 charges, three trials and possibly more if he is indicted for election interference in Georgia according to one BBC report. It’s clearly costing him a lot of money too. One columnist has estimated that he has already used at least $40m (£31m) in campaign donations to pay his legal fees.
But is he running for president mostly to avoid prison as some have asked? As crazy as it sounds, it would appear that ‘the most persecuted man’ in US history could be convicted and yet still be elected President of the United States, possibly allowing him to quash any ongoing prosecutions or pardon himself of any convictions.
And I reckon there’s a good chance he will be elected too, given the way in which he has swept the Republican party off its feet. This became blatantly obvious when a former congressman was booed off stage at a Republican dinner for suggesting that this was the only reason he was running for the White House. Trump’s populist approach is clearly succeeding, notably among many evangelicals whose support should not be underestimated. As I understand it one in three Americans describe themselves as evangelical Christians and they make up some 60 per cent of the Republican electorate.
Given Mr Trump’s track record I find it difficult to understand why anyone would want to vote for him, especially evangelical Christians. It’s a salutary reminder that others don’t always see things the way we do and we have to remind ourselves that there are times when we could be wrong. His popularity seems to be related to the ‘culture wars’ with many of them believing he can shape things to their liking. His approach to abortion is a good example of that. There are those who are convinced that he was robbed in 2020 too, whatever the evidence to the contrary so that every new charge becomes another ‘trump card’. Much to my dismay then, I am having to face the strong possibility of the ‘former’ President becoming ‘Mr’ President again.
The next few months are going to be fascinating, to say the least. But I am comforted by the fact that whatever the outcome in the courts, and whatever the result at the ballot box (which I assume he will only accept if it is in his favour) there is one court, and one verdict Mr Trump will never be able to contest. For like every one of us Mr Trump will have to face God on the Day of Judgement. As one the earliest Christians put it, Man ‘is destined to die once and after that comes judgement’.
Like other evangelicals I believe that those who want to avoid a ‘guilty’ verdict must place their faith in what Jesus did at the cross. Now I know this is not a popular thing to say today but this assertion is central to the Christian faith. I have no idea where Mr Trump stands, of course, and I will make no judgement on him. Only God can do that. But I have a duty to challenge people to think about this whether people think it’s politically correct or not.