Given Mr Trump’s track record I find it difficult to understand why anyone would want to vote for him, especially evangelical Christians. It’s a salutary reminder that others don’t always see things the way we do and we have to remind ourselves that there are times when we could be wrong. His popularity seems to be related to the ‘culture wars’ with many of them believing he can shape things to their liking. His approach to abortion is a good example of that. There are those who are convinced that he was robbed in 2020 too, whatever the evidence to the contrary so that every new charge becomes another ‘trump card’. Much to my dismay then, I am having to face the strong possibility of the ‘former’ President becoming ‘Mr’ President again.