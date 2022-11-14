Our police need more wokeness

Despite this origin in the struggle against racism, ‘woke’ has recently been co-opted by the right wing of British politics, a dog-whistle pejorative deployed to dismiss ideas of representation and inclusion. For example, aforementioned Cardiff-born Ms Ayola found herself challenged during a recent interview with, “there are some people who will see [The Pact] as a woke version of a Welsh family.” In effect demanding an explanation as to why a Welsh drama dares to reflect the experiences of Black people, while also reinforcing the unhelpful (or comforting, depending on your perspective) illusion that People of Colour do not exist here in any meaningful way. When, of course, we do.