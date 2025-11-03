But it sometimes felt that, for Miles, it may have been in one ear and out the other. His rebuttals were predictable and left doubt that he had engaged thoroughly with points put forward by the other side. Whether about well researched warnings on risks to patients built into the discredited treat-and-transfer model, or the practical impossibility of expecting families and friends to navigate vast distances to Llanelli or Haverfordwest, and back, to bring comfort and support to frightened patients immersed in shattering crisis.