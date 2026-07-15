I’m afraid there’s no apology for returning to the subject of political polarisation. Anne Widdecombe’s views were clearly not everyone’s cup of tea. It’s a worry that her murder suspect has now been charged with terror offences. By the time this is published, it may be clearer as to whether there was a political motive. Let’s hope not.
I feel sorry for some of the commentators who have “danced on her grave”. Carrying so much hate in your heart must be as exhausting as it is unpleasant. There is a horrible irony that some of the greatest vitriol has come from a hard left trans activist; those who seek or even demand tolerance and celebration of diversity, seem totally intolerant of others.
Senior Reform politicians are claiming that they are uniquely vulnerable to politically motivated attack. Previous murders of Jo Cox (Labour), David Amess (Conservative) and the attempted murder of Stephen Timms (Labour) suggest this is not the case. And if Reform are worried, perhaps they too should take a look in the mirror.
Despite being on the right of politics myself, there a number of reasons why I could never support Farage. Chief amongst those is his continued policy of turning around the illegal migrant boats mid channel. Those of us who have worked offshore know that this will result in men, women and children drowning. Those of us who have had to recover and deal with the bodies of drowned children, wouldn’t wish the experience on anyone else.
So, if you are worried about people hating you, take a moment to ask yourself why that might be. Advocating a policy that will kill children isn’t a great place to start.
At a couple of recent events in Ceredigion it has been good to see our Senedd Members from different parties interacting courteously with each other. That is the politics we should all demand; diversity of ideas and vigorous debate but no room for hate and intolerance.
It’s not fair!
Back on Tuesday 7 July there was a debate in the Senedd, introduced by our Plaid Cymru Government, entitled Fair Funding. As one of three brothers, I learnt early in life that we all see fairness in a different way!
I don’t have the space to go through the motion and amendments in detail. But essentially it was a call for more money for Wales, to come from Westminster, based on the perceived needs of Wales. If you are interested you can catch up on the debate on BBC iPlayer.
You can chose a number of figures, but it looks like the per capita public spend in Wales is circa 120% per cent of what it is in England. That involves fiscal transfers (money) from the whole of the UK, so principally English tax payers. The IFS figure for that is £6,888 per person per year. Wales does well.
In large part these sums are dictated by the time expired Barnett formula. Barnett can’t be renegotiated without the agreement of all four nations; Scotland who do even better than us won’t agree! Negotiations with UK Treasury are bilateral; good old “divide and rule”!
There are some things that could easily be changed. The Welsh Government should be able to hold more in reserve, allowing properly thought through infrastructure projects. Arguably there should be more borrowing powers and tax devolution. Welsh management of the Welsh Crown Estate makes some sense too, although it will only increase our revenues if it is well managed; that’s not a given!
Burnhanomics may be wonderful for Wales; the flip side is that someone in England says “it’s not fair”. Maybe, let sleeping dogs lie!
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