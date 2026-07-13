1: Smirking Bryan Davis
Councillor Bryan Davis, Leader of Ceredigion County Council thinks it’s quite funny that it’s costing £15,000 every time diggers and trucks have to come in to shovel out the shale that amasses in Aberaeron harbour after the council and the Welsh Government spent £36m on sea defences.
I find it really insulting that the man who is supposed to lead the council and set the tone for Plaid Cymru, laughs at taxpayers.
The smile needs to be wiped off his face.
£15,000 amounts to the total Ceredigion County Council tax paid by eight households - when the other precepts are removed - every time the diggers are called in to fix the screw-up caused by his cohort on the council.
That smirk shows nothing but absolute disrespect for the taxpayers of this county - the ones who keep him and his cronies in jobs and with big salaries.
That smarmy smirk shows what happens when Cllr Davies spends too much time with his face in the trough.
For a public representative who draws nearly £70,000 from our pockets, it might be that spending £15,000 a time on the great bank of shale is but chickenfeed.
It’s not. It’s money that comes from the hard-pressed people of the county.
You, Cllr Davies, should be ashamed of yourself.
If you think I’m wrong, complain to IPSO, the press standards agency. They laughed at you lot for complaining before about the Cambrian News. God only knows how much of taxpayer money you spent on that.
2: Weeds going to seeds
How do county councils get away with not mowing grass verges? Sooner or later, the long grass and weeds that are flourishing in this weather make it almost impossible to see at junctions.
Look, when they tell you they’re not doing to promote wildflower diversity, I get it.
But it’s ridiculous now at some junctions.
Most of the councils now have reported underspends in their budgets for the financial year that ended in early April.
So why the heck can’t they take those excess funds, put some fuel in the lawnmowers and strimmers and get staff out cutting back the verges?
There’s going to be a serious accident and a loss of life. And when solicitors and King’s Counsel get involved, the settlement fees are going to be a lot more than the paper savings made by not cutting the grass.
Just get it done. Cut the grass.
3: Idiots spoiling the fun
There are always a few idiots who just spoil the fun for everyone else.
I’m bitching specifically about the goons who simply don’t get the notion of fun when it comes to the Race the Train event in Tywyn. Event organisers are warning that they’ll have the cancel the annual event that has raised countless thousands of pounds for local charities because a few idiots are trying to gain an advantage.
Runners race against a Talyllyn Railway train and are started by the steam train whistle ordered by a timekeeper.
The event draws thousands of people to the area, benefitting local businesses and allowing surplus money to be distributed to the local schools, clubs and other good causes. The Tywyn Rotary Club race was first held in 1984 and the course is roughly 14 miles long.
But a few clowns have taken to walking or running sections of the race course before event day.
“This is trespassing,” the organisers say. “The course crosses private land, and the course is not a public right of way. Access is only granted to us by the landowners for the race itself.
“If people continue to enter the course without permission, we risk losing access to the land. Should that happen, we will have no option but to cancel this year’s race.
“This is the last thing we want.”
It’s the last thing any of us want.
The event relies on the good will and graces of local landowners, and the trespassers are disturbing livestock.
“Anyone found trespassing on the course may be photographed, reported to the relevant authorities, and their race entry will be cancelled immediately without refund, the organisers say. “Please respect the land, respect the landowners, and help us protect the future of the race. Don’t let the actions of a few spoil it for everyone else.”
Race the Train 2026 will take place in Tywyn on Saturday, 15 August at 11.30am.
I won’t be taking part.
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