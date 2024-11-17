Thankfully true believers can’t really ‘fall from grace’. God knows our weaknesses. He is aware of our failures and is willing to forgive us and restore us to a place of ministry. The former Archbishop may never occupy an important office again, but he will have plenty of opportunities to tell others that the God he has served for years is a forgiving God, a God who can and does take our weaknesses and turn them into opportunities for renewed service. All we need to do is seek His forgiveness and ask for His guidance.