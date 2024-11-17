His honesty is commendable. ‘Candidly’ he said, I feel embarrassed and ashamed to walk out of the house today as a representative of ‘the Church of England’ Charles (not his real name) was sharing his feelings in the wake of Justin Welby’s resignation following the publication of a damning report that said he ‘could and should’ have done more when told of John Smyth’s abusive behaviour.
I can understand how ‘Charles’ feels. I can still remember conducting a series of interviews on the streets some 20 years ago asking people what came to mind when I voiced the word ‘church’. ‘Child abuse’ was the immediate response on more than one occasion.
Abuse happens everywhere of course, which is why every institution needs to take safeguarding seriously. Sadly, tragically, leaders make mistakes too which is why Archbishop Welby did the right thing in resigning his distinguished office, and it seems that others must also reflect on their roles if the Church’s reputation is to be recovered in any sort of meaningful way.
I use the word ‘tragically’ advisedly because it is John Smyth’s victims who need to be heard more than anyone else. The church must listen very carefully to ensure this kind of abuse is not allowed to take place again. There are lessons for every institution here.
As I have been reflecting on this distressing story three words sprang to mind. The first is ‘evil’. I guess most of us find it difficult to understand how an intelligent, well-respected man could become a prolific serial abuser. Sadly, it’s a reminder that we are all capable of the most horrendous behaviour. Jesus understood this which is why he has told us that we should ask God to help us overcome temptation and to deliver us from evil.
The second word is ‘justice’. Smyth left the UK and went to Zimbabwe and South Africa where he continued his abusive behaviour until his death in 2018. That might seem to suggest that he escaped justice. But he won’t because he will have to give an account to God for the things that he has done, and that will prove no picnic. ‘Woodbine Willy’ the famous World War One padre put it well when he wrote “And boys, I’d rather be frizzled up in the flames of a burning ‘ell than stand and look into ‘is face and ‘ear ‘is voice say “Well”.
The third word is ‘restoration’. Justin Welby must be feeling pretty downcast at the moment; his ‘fall from grace’ has been so public and so humiliating. But if I were counselling him, I would remind him that the apostle Peter signally failed Jesus too by vehemently denying he knew Him.
Thankfully true believers can’t really ‘fall from grace’. God knows our weaknesses. He is aware of our failures and is willing to forgive us and restore us to a place of ministry. The former Archbishop may never occupy an important office again, but he will have plenty of opportunities to tell others that the God he has served for years is a forgiving God, a God who can and does take our weaknesses and turn them into opportunities for renewed service. All we need to do is seek His forgiveness and ask for His guidance.