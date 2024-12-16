I can still recall the day our team leader received a telephone call from our friends in what is now Croatia informing us that the local soap factory had been bombed and they were desperate for supplies. He promised them we would try to help and to his utter astonishment the moment he put the phone down it rang again. It was one of our team asking if we could use any soap because he had access to 100,000 bars. It was of excellent quality but it had been rejected by a major retailer because it was the wrong colour pink.